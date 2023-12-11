Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] fell -58.67% so far this year. What now?

Bluebird bio Inc [NASDAQ: BLUE] price plunged by -40.54 percent to reach at -$1.95. The company report on December 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM that Long-Term Data Presented at ASH Support beti-cel as a Potentially Curative Gene Therapy for β-Thalassemia Patients Who Require Regular Transfusions Through Achievement of Durable Transfusion Independence and Normal or Near-Normal Adult Hb Levels.

Updated data from studies of beti-cel in 63 patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia showed sustained transfusion independence and improvements in iron management through up to 9 years of follow-up (n=1).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

All four parent studies are complete, and all patients have transitioned to a long-term follow-up study (LTF-303).

A sum of 52621848 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.84M shares. Bluebird bio Inc shares reached a high of $5.53 and dropped to a low of $2.69 until finishing in the latest session at $2.86.

The one-year BLUE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.86. The average equity rating for BLUE stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bluebird bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluebird bio Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

BLUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.86. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bluebird bio Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. Bluebird bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -81.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.32. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$825,319 per employee.Bluebird bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

BLUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bluebird bio Inc go to 45.80%.

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BLUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BLUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.