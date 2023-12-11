Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] Stock trading around $0.41 per share: What’s Next?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: CYTO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.50%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM that Altamira Therapeutics to Host Investor & Business Update Call on December 11th.

Over the last 12 months, CYTO stock dropped by -92.32%. The one-year Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.86. The average equity rating for CYTO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $3.62 million, with 8.83 million shares outstanding and 8.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.32M shares, CYTO stock reached a trading volume of 9485871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTO shares is $287.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CYTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.50. With this latest performance, CYTO shares gained by 251.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2303, while it was recorded at 0.4289 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6891 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altamira Therapeutics Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4726.45 and a Gross Margin at -437.85. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8680.31.

Return on Total Capital for CYTO is now -243.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -952.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,120.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -202.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,543,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CYTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.