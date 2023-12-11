Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Is Currently -0.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: BABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.50%. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition Announces 2023 Winners and Celebrates Five Years of Entrepreneurial Excellence.

Alibaba GroupOriginally published by APO Group on behalf of Africa’s Business Heroes

Entrepreneurs hailing from Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt were in the top three following the final pitching session in the Grand Finale; ABH (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org) grant recipients contribute to the creation of over 123,000 direct and indirect jobs through their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -18.33%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.38. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $174.11 billion, with 2.57 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.06M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 16794186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $125.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.70.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.82 for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.29, while it was recorded at 72.27 for the last single week of trading, and 87.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99 and a Gross Margin at +35.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.76. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] managed to generate an average of $352,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 11.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.