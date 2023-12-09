Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] Revenue clocked in at $0.15 million, down -84.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [NASDAQ: YTEN] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.4845 during the day while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM that USDA-APHIS Determines that Yield10 Bioscience’s Stacked Herbicide Tolerant Camelina May Be Planted and Bred in the United States.

-Herbicide Technology Critical to Enabling Large-Acreage Adoption of Camelina in North America.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Yield10 Bioscience Inc stock has also loss -3.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YTEN stock has declined by -29.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -89.49% and lost -84.43% year-on date.

The market cap for YTEN stock reached $3.11 million, with 11.98 million shares outstanding and 10.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 167.61K shares, YTEN reached a trading volume of 15112973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTEN shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yield10 Bioscience Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

YTEN stock trade performance evaluation

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, YTEN shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2962, while it was recorded at 0.2588 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6157 for the last 200 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2989.11 and a Gross Margin at -45.78. Yield10 Bioscience Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3014.67.

Return on Total Capital for YTEN is now -102.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.23. Additionally, YTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] managed to generate an average of -$452,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Yield10 Bioscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc go to 0.00%.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of YTEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YTEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YTEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.