Atreca Inc [BCEL] stock Resumed by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $27

Atreca Inc [NASDAQ: BCEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.62%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Atreca Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Announces Further Reorganization to Support Exploration of Strategic Alternatives.

“Since our founding, Atreca has leveraged a unique discovery platform to identify numerous antibodies binding novel targets in oncology, as well as infectious and autoimmune disease,” said John Orwin. “We remain focused on advancing APN-497444 through preclinical testing and continue to believe that our approach has potential to unlock meaningful tumor targets undiscoverable by conventional approaches. Nevertheless, given current financial market conditions and the funding needs required to advance ‘444 and our other antibody-drug conjugate programs into clinical development, we have made the difficult decision to further reduce our headcount as we explore strategic alternatives. I’d like to thank all employees impacted for their contributions.”.

Over the last 12 months, BCEL stock dropped by -73.02%. The one-year Atreca Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.0. The average equity rating for BCEL stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.41 million, with 32.35 million shares outstanding and 29.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, BCEL stock reached a trading volume of 3245164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCEL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Atreca Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atreca Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Atreca Inc [BCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.62. With this latest performance, BCEL shares dropped by -9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for Atreca Inc [BCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2427, while it was recorded at 0.2324 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7576 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atreca Inc [BCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12665.58 and a Gross Margin at -819.61. Atreca Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12617.79.

Return on Total Capital for BCEL is now -65.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atreca Inc [BCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.47. Additionally, BCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atreca Inc [BCEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,079,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Atreca Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

