Zillow Group Inc [Z] is 45.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] traded at a high on 12/07/23, posting a 3.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.73. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Zillow predicts more homes for sale, improved affordability in 2024.

Home buying will remain expensive, so expect a competitive market for homes that need some work and for single-family rentals.

Affordability will remain a challenge, but Zillow expects buyers to have more options and a bit more financial breathing room in 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3349075 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zillow Group Inc stands at 4.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.04%.

The market cap for Z stock reached $10.92 billion, with 170.56 million shares outstanding and 153.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 3349075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $46.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 43.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.14. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 22.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.87, while it was recorded at 44.71 for the last single week of trading, and 45.85 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Earnings analysis for Zillow Group Inc [Z]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc [Z]

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.