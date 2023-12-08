XPO Inc [XPO] gain 141.63% so far this year. What now?

XPO Inc [NYSE: XPO] loss -1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $80.44 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM that XPO Provides North American LTL Operating Data for November 2023.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We’re continuing to make good progress on a number of fronts in the fourth quarter despite the soft freight market. November was our eighth consecutive month of year-over-year growth in shipments per day at a 3.8% increase. And our yield ex-fuel growth is tracking ahead of expectations for the quarter, with continued strength heading into 2024.”.

XPO Inc represents 115.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.33 billion with the latest information. XPO stock price has been found in the range of $78.725 to $81.8636.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 2949770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPO Inc [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $90.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for XPO Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Inc is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

Trading performance analysis for XPO stock

XPO Inc [XPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, XPO shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for XPO Inc [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.68, while it was recorded at 85.19 for the last single week of trading, and 59.44 for the last 200 days.

XPO Inc [XPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Inc [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. XPO Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 11.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Inc [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.65. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Inc [XPO] managed to generate an average of $8,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.XPO Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

XPO Inc [XPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Inc go to 12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at XPO Inc [XPO]

The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XPO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XPO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.