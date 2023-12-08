Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [WIMI] Is Currently -2.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [NASDAQ: WIMI] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.70 at the close of the session, down -2.66%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that WiMi Developed Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI)-based fNIRS Neuroimage Classification.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced that it developed explainable artificial intelligence (XAI)-based fNIRS neuroimage classification, bringing a breakthrough in the development of BCI technology. By combining the latest AI technology and BCI parsing, this system is expected to bring advances in BCI technology.

WiMi’s XAI-based fNIRS neuroimage classification system consists of several key modules that work together to process, analyze, and interpret data for accurate brain activity classification and interpretation. The system architecture is designed to improve classification accuracy and interpretability, and to ensure the accuracy and utility of the system. The system includes a data preprocessing module for filtering, denoising and normalizing the raw fNIRS data to improve the accuracy of subsequent data analysis.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR stock is now -5.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WIMI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9099 and lowest of $0.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.85, which means current price is +24.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 176.49K shares, WIMI reached a trading volume of 15402409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [WIMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIMI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIMI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has WIMI stock performed recently?

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [WIMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.22. With this latest performance, WIMI shares gained by 20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [WIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6535, while it was recorded at 0.6688 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9150 for the last 200 days.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [WIMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [WIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.16 and a Gross Margin at +20.97. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Total Capital for WIMI is now -19.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [WIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, WIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [WIMI] managed to generate an average of -$342,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.32 and a Current Ratio set at 6.33.

Insider trade positions for Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR [WIMI]

The top three institutional holders of WIMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WIMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WIMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.