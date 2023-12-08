why Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $592.70

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$1.26. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona Selected To Continue Serving Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) Elderly/Physical Disability (EPD) Members.

Health plan currently serves more than 8,600 ALTCS EPD members and will expand coverage statewide under the new contract, effective Oct. 1, 2024.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), the state’s Medicaid agency, has announced its intention to award UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona as one of two organizations to administer its Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) EPD program for individuals who are elderly and/or have a physical disability.

A sum of 2511703 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.81M shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc shares reached a high of $551.51 and dropped to a low of $544.52 until finishing in the latest session at $548.27.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.5. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $592.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 8.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.18.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 533.20, while it was recorded at 548.70 for the last single week of trading, and 498.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unitedhealth Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 12.74%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.