why Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.12

Liberty Global Ltd [NASDAQ: LBTYA] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.19 at the close of the session, down -0.06%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Liberty Global Reports Q3 2023 Results.

Improved fixed revenue performance following price rises; return to positive U.K. broadband net adds and continued postpaid momentum.

Successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of Telenet; shares fully delisted mid-October.

Liberty Global Ltd stock is now -14.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LBTYA Stock saw the intraday high of $16.5681 and lowest of $16.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.09, which means current price is +7.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, LBTYA reached a trading volume of 3322187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $25.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Liberty Global Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global Ltd is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

How has LBTYA stock performed recently?

Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.11, while it was recorded at 16.27 for the last single week of trading, and 17.66 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.72. Liberty Global Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYA is now 0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.33. Additionally, LBTYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYA] managed to generate an average of $58,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Liberty Global Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYA]

The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LBTYA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LBTYA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.