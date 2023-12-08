why Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.95

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [NYSE: GOTU] traded at a high on 12/07/23, posting a 6.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.74. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:04 AM that Gaotu Techedu Announces Third Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results and the Upsizing of Share Repurchase Program.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2824955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at 8.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.58%.

The market cap for GOTU stock reached $416.75 million, with 152.10 million shares outstanding and 152.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 2824955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $2.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

How has GOTU stock performed recently?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings analysis for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR go to 16.03%.

Insider trade positions for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]

The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GOTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GOTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.