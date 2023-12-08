why Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.83

Everi Holdings Inc [NYSE: EVRI] jumped around 0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.37 at the close of the session, up 3.49%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that EVERI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided an update on its full year outlook.

Revenues increased 1% to $206.6 million from $204.3 million a year ago.

Everi Holdings Inc stock is now -27.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVRI Stock saw the intraday high of $10.375 and lowest of $9.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.85, which means current price is +4.33% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, EVRI reached a trading volume of 3504327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRI shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVRI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has EVRI stock performed recently?

Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, EVRI shares dropped by -12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 14.28 for the last 200 days.

Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.94 and a Gross Margin at +61.97. Everi Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.21.

Return on Total Capital for EVRI is now 17.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 459.12. Additionally, EVRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 453.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI] managed to generate an average of $60,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Everi Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Everi Holdings Inc [EVRI]

