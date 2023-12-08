why Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.85

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.53 at the close of the session, up 2.68%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BofA SECURITIES LEVERAGED FINANCE CONFERENCE.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., and David Sailer, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, are scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 2:10 p.m., Eastern Time. The live audio webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock is now 45.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.555 and lowest of $1.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.14, which means current price is +54.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 2529820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 35.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.17 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2828, while it was recorded at 1.5280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3436 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.68 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.66. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$20,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.