why Camber Energy Inc [CEI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.00

Camber Energy Inc [AMEX: CEI] loss -4.08% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Camber Energy Reports Significantly Higher Revenues Post VKIN Merger.

Stockholders’ Equity also Significantly Greater as a Result of Merger.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented diversified energy company, today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which is the Company’s first quarterly filing following the completion of the previously disclosed merger with Viking Energy Group, Inc. (the “Merger”). As a result of the Merger, among other things:

Camber Energy Inc represents 107.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.54 million with the latest information. CEI stock price has been found in the range of $0.24 to $0.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 2935840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc [CEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEI stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -27.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.24 for Camber Energy Inc [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3184, while it was recorded at 0.2535 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8323 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.79 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. Camber Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18039.52.

Additionally, CEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Camber Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Camber Energy Inc [CEI]

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.