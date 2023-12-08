Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.50%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock rose by 19.71%. The one-year Energy Fuels Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.92. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.19 billion, with 157.68 million shares outstanding and 157.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 3320056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $9.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

- Advertisements -

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading, and 6.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -359.07 and a Gross Margin at -1.23. Energy Fuels Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -478.22.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$618,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.49 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UUUU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UUUU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.