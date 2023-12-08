Wall Street Analyst Initiated Teradata Corp [TDC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teradata Corp [NYSE: TDC] slipped around -2.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $43.40 at the close of the session, down -6.24%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Teradata AI Unlimited Now Available on AWS.

Drive Faster, Easier, and More Cost-Effective AI Innovation with Teradata’s Serverless AI/ML Engine in the Cloud, Now Available in Private Preview through AWS Marketplace.

(AWS re:Invent) — Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced that Teradata AI Unlimited is now available in private preview on Amazon Web Service (AWS) through AWS Marketplace. Teradata AI Unlimited is Teradata’s serverless artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) engine designed to allow data scientists, data engineers, and developers to explore and discover innovative new use cases — on-demand and using data at scale.

Teradata Corp stock is now 28.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDC Stock saw the intraday high of $46.68 and lowest of $41.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.73, which means current price is +34.22% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 769.88K shares, TDC reached a trading volume of 3028174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradata Corp [TDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $62.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Teradata Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corp is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has TDC stock performed recently?

Teradata Corp [TDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, TDC shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.53 for Teradata Corp [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.42, while it was recorded at 46.56 for the last single week of trading, and 45.60 for the last 200 days.

Teradata Corp [TDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corp [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. Teradata Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corp [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.90. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradata Corp [TDC] managed to generate an average of $4,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for Teradata Corp [TDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corp go to 21.70%.

Insider trade positions for Teradata Corp [TDC]

The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.