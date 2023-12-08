Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: CTSH] traded at a high on 12/07/23, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.42. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM that The University of Melbourne Collaborates with Cognizant to boost student engagement.

Cognizant is helping implement Tealium Customer Data Platform for the University of Melbourne to personalize the student and alumni journey.

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced that it was selected by The University of Melbourne (UoM or the University), a leading international university with a tradition of excellence in teaching and research, to help implement the Tealium Customer Data Platform (CDP). The University of Melbourne is consistently ranked among the world’s top universities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2748953 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stands at 1.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $35.31 billion, with 509.00 million shares outstanding and 500.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 2748953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $70.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.23.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.40, while it was recorded at 70.53 for the last single week of trading, and 65.25 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.57. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. go to 4.39%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]

The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CTSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.