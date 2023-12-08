Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT] Is Currently -16.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vivid Seats Inc [NASDAQ: SEAT] loss -16.95% or -1.38 points to close at $6.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5143038 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Vivid Seats Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

It opened the trading session at $7.16, the shares rose to $7.18 and dropped to $6.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEAT points out that the company has recorded -13.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 699.40K shares, SEAT reached to a volume of 5143038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAT shares is $10.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vivid Seats Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivid Seats Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEAT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for SEAT stock

Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.26. With this latest performance, SEAT shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.38 for the last 200 days.

Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.95 and a Gross Margin at +75.78. Vivid Seats Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT] managed to generate an average of $49,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Vivid Seats Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vivid Seats Inc go to 10.88%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]

The top three institutional holders of SEAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SEAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SEAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.