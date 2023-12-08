Versus Systems Inc [VS] Revenue clocked in at $0.45 million, down -61.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Versus Systems Inc [NASDAQ: VS] price surged by 7.80 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Versus Systems Announces Strategic Investment from Cronus Equity Capital Group, LLC.

The Investment contemplates the issuance of up to 24,727,361 common shares of Versus to CECG representing approximately 51% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares of which 15,838,441 common shares (the “First Tranche) were issued to CECG on November 22, 2023 and a further 8,888,920 common shares (the “Second Tranche”) are expected to be issued to CECG next week.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 2840157 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.45M shares. Versus Systems Inc shares reached a high of $0.20 and dropped to a low of $0.1651 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The one-year VS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.0. The average equity rating for VS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Versus Systems Inc [VS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VS shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Versus Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

VS Stock Performance Analysis:

Versus Systems Inc [VS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, VS shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Versus Systems Inc [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1894, while it was recorded at 0.1795 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4295 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Versus Systems Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1238.38. Versus Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1769.82.

Return on Total Capital for VS is now -106.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Versus Systems Inc [VS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.04. Additionally, VS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Versus Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Versus Systems Inc [VS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.