Varex Imaging Corp [VREX] Stock trading around $19.38 per share: What’s Next?

Varex Imaging Corp [NASDAQ: VREX] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.4299 during the day while it closed the day at $19.38. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Varex to Participate in Two Investor Conferences.

Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – November 30, 2023 (Fireside chat & 1x1s).

Varex Imaging Corp stock has also gained 2.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VREX stock has inclined by 1.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.04% and lost -4.53% year-on date.

The market cap for VREX stock reached $784.89 million, with 40.53 million shares outstanding and 40.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 280.02K shares, VREX reached a trading volume of 3569567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Varex Imaging Corp [VREX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VREX shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VREX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Varex Imaging Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varex Imaging Corp is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VREX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.34.

VREX stock trade performance evaluation

Varex Imaging Corp [VREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, VREX shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for Varex Imaging Corp [VREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.66, while it was recorded at 18.94 for the last single week of trading, and 19.94 for the last 200 days.

Varex Imaging Corp [VREX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varex Imaging Corp [VREX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +32.49. Varex Imaging Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Total Capital for VREX is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Varex Imaging Corp [VREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.75. Additionally, VREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Varex Imaging Corp [VREX] managed to generate an average of $20,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Varex Imaging Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 4.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Varex Imaging Corp [VREX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VREX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varex Imaging Corp go to 5.00%.

Varex Imaging Corp [VREX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VREX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VREX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VREX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.