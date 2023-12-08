United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] moved up 0.78: Why It’s Important

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] closed the trading session at $156.50 on 12/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $155.50, while the highest price level was $157.61. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 2:00 AM that UPS TO BOOST GLOBAL TRADE WITH ENHANCED OPERATIONS AT NEW HUB AT HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

Global logistics service provider UPS (NYSE: UPS) and the Hong Kong Airport Authority have entered into an agreement that improves UPS service to customers and enhances the company’s operations in Asia with a new hub at the Hong Kong International Airport and near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

The new hub will serve as UPS Hong Kong’s main facility for processing and sorting imports, exports, and transshipments, to and from Europe, the U.S., and other parts of Asia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.97 percent and weekly performance of 3.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 3240738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $166.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service, Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.23, while it was recorded at 155.36 for the last single week of trading, and 170.17 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +20.07. United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 31.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.88. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $21,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.United Parcel Service, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc. go to -4.75%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.