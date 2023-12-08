UDR Inc [UDR] moved up 0.95: Why It’s Important

UDR Inc [NYSE: UDR] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM that UDR Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full-year 2023 Guidance.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today its third quarter 2023 results. Net Income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”), and Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 are detailed below.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 3592900 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.65M shares. UDR Inc shares reached a high of $35.19 and dropped to a low of $34.26 until finishing in the latest session at $35.00.

The one-year UDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.61. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UDR Inc [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $38.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UDR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.69.

UDR Stock Performance Analysis:

UDR Inc [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for UDR Inc [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.07, while it was recorded at 34.64 for the last single week of trading, and 38.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UDR Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. UDR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.73.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.52. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc [UDR] managed to generate an average of $65,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

UDR Inc [UDR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.