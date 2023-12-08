Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. lifts Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Darling Ingredients Inc [NYSE: DAR] surged by $1.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.81 during the day while it closed the day at $46.47. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Darling Ingredients’ health brand Rousselot receives U.S. Patent for gelatin technology that improves soft gel capsule stability and efficacy.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world’s leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 11795489B2 to its health brand Rousselot, securing Rousselot’s intellectual property rights for StabiCaps™, a specialized gelatin that improves the formulation and stability of soft gel capsules to enhance the release of active ingredients, including medications.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

StabiCaps addresses crosslinking, a common challenge in the dissolution of soft gel capsules that results in slower or incomplete release of nutrients or pharmaceutical ingredients contained within the capsule. Crosslinking occurs when soft gel capsules are exposed to specific active compounds or poor storage conditions causing molecular bonds, that limit or prevent dissolution of the capsule, to form within the capsule shell.

Darling Ingredients Inc stock has also gained 5.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAR stock has declined by -20.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.45% and lost -25.75% year-on date.

The market cap for DAR stock reached $7.41 billion, with 159.97 million shares outstanding and 157.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 3284941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

DAR stock trade performance evaluation

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, DAR shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.52, while it was recorded at 45.46 for the last single week of trading, and 57.18 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Darling Ingredients Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Total Capital for DAR is now 11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.88. Additionally, DAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] managed to generate an average of $50,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Darling Ingredients Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc go to 10.00%.

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.