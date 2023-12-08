TransUnion [TRU] moved up 1.80: Why It’s Important

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] closed the trading session at $62.64 on 12/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.4597, while the highest price level was $62.78. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 7:57 AM that Collections Industry Increasing Communications Channels, Diversifying Areas of Business.

New report from TransUnion and Datos Insights also finds 60% of third-party collections companies on the path to adopting artificial intelligence to improve consumer experiences.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.38 percent and weekly performance of 6.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, TRU reached to a volume of 2752797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $66.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRU in the course of the last twelve months was 35.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.54.

TRU stock trade performance evaluation

TransUnion [TRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.68. With this latest performance, TRU shares gained by 21.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.39, while it was recorded at 61.03 for the last single week of trading, and 68.63 for the last 200 days.

TransUnion [TRU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRU is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransUnion [TRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.23. Additionally, TRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransUnion [TRU] managed to generate an average of $20,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TransUnion [TRU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 8.42%.

TransUnion [TRU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TRU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TRU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.