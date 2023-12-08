Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] is -84.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [NASDAQ: TNXP] traded at a low on 12/07/23, posting a -17.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM that TNXP: Topline Results from Phase 3 RESILIENT Study in Fibromyalgia Expected in Late December 2023….

By David Bautz, PhD.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4013676 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stands at 15.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.41%.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $9.06 million, with 23.85 million shares outstanding and 23.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 410.56K shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 4013676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.64. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -22.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.44 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5234, while it was recorded at 0.4650 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7563 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -52.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.37. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$942,034 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]

The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TNXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TNXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.