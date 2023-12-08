TD Cowen slashes price target on Deere & Co. [DE] – find out why.

Deere & Co. [NYSE: DE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.88%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that John Deere Delivers Enhanced Customer Solution for Self-Repair.

John Deere (NYSE: DE) announced today an enhanced self-repair solution, available initially in the U.S. through its Equipment Mobile app, enabling customers to remotely download secure software updates directly to embedded controllers on compatible 4G-connected John Deere equipment. This update follows the March 2022 announcement that expanded the availability to purchase Customer Service ADVISOR directly from John Deere.

“This is the latest example of how John Deere continues to lead by innovating, developing, and bringing to market the latest solutions that help our customers maximize uptime and be more productive, efficient, and sustainable in their operations,” said Luke Gakstatter, Senior Vice President for Aftermarket & Customer Support.

Over the last 12 months, DE stock dropped by -17.58%. The one-year Deere & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.74. The average equity rating for DE stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.03 billion, with 298.77 million shares outstanding and 267.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, DE stock reached a trading volume of 2730167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $428.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Deere & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Co. is set at 7.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

Deere & Co. [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Deere & Co. [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 374.48, while it was recorded at 365.13 for the last single week of trading, and 393.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Co. [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.43. Deere & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.56.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Co. [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.08. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Deere & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Co. go to -5.05%.

The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.