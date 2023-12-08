Sprinklr Inc [CXM] Is Currently -33.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sprinklr Inc [NYSE: CXM] loss -33.47% or -5.59 points to close at $11.11 with a heavy trading volume of 24722966 shares. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sprinklr Empowers Businesses to Deploy and Scale Generative AI-powered Conversational Bots.

Conversational AI+ simplifies bot creation for faster self-service that feels human.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the launch of Conversational AI+ in Sprinklr Service. Part of Sprinklr’s Release 18.11, Conversational AI+ empowers businesses to quickly deploy and scale generative AI-powered bots that can have human-like text and voice conversations.

It opened the trading session at $11.99, the shares rose to $12.11 and dropped to $10.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CXM points out that the company has recorded -19.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, CXM reached to a volume of 24722966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sprinklr Inc [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $16.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-08-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.12.

Trading performance analysis for CXM stock

Sprinklr Inc [CXM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.15. With this latest performance, CXM shares dropped by -23.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.81 for Sprinklr Inc [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.36, while it was recorded at 15.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.43 for the last 200 days.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprinklr Inc [CXM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.29 and a Gross Margin at +73.44. Sprinklr Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.02.

Return on Total Capital for CXM is now -9.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprinklr Inc [CXM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, CXM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprinklr Inc [CXM] managed to generate an average of -$15,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Sprinklr Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprinklr Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sprinklr Inc [CXM]

The top three institutional holders of CXM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CXM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CXM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.