Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] fell -5.37% so far this year. What now?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPR] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.01 at the close of the session, up 0.14%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM that Spirit AeroSystems Makes Changes to Strengthen Operational Alignment and Program Execution.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] today announced the departure of Sam Marnick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, President, Commercial from the Company. As part of this transition, Spirit is making organizational changes to strengthen its focus on quality and operational performance.

“Sam has been a key member of Spirit’s leadership team for a number of years serving across multiple roles and events in Spirit’s history,” said Bob Johnson, Chairman, Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock is now -5.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPR Stock saw the intraday high of $28.32 and lowest of $27.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.55, which means current price is +91.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 3494062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.25 for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.44, while it was recorded at 28.00 for the last single week of trading, and 26.02 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.