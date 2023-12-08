RBC Capital Mkts lifts Cameco Corp. [CCJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] plunged by -$0.83 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $46.17 during the day while it closed the day at $44.89. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Cameco Board Appoints New Chair.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today the appointment of Catherine Gignac as chair of Cameco’s board of directors effective December 1, 2023.

Gignac will succeed Ian Bruce, who passed away on October 15, 2023. Bruce had served as Cameco’s board chair since May 2018.

Cameco Corp. stock has also gained 1.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCJ stock has inclined by 21.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.59% and gained 98.01% year-on date.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $19.48 billion, with 432.52 million shares outstanding and 431.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 3582891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $50.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 69.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.94, while it was recorded at 45.58 for the last single week of trading, and 33.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corp. [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Cameco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corp. [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.24. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.