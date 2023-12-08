Prologis Inc [PLD] gain 5.52% so far this year. What now?

Prologis Inc [NYSE: PLD] loss -0.08% or -0.1 points to close at $118.95 with a heavy trading volume of 3023311 shares. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, on the following securities:.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A dividend of $0.87 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on December 29, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2023; and.

It opened the trading session at $119.19, the shares rose to $119.72 and dropped to $118.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLD points out that the company has recorded -4.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 3023311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $133.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Prologis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.28.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.48 for Prologis Inc [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.31, while it was recorded at 119.05 for the last single week of trading, and 118.90 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc go to -6.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Prologis Inc [PLD]

The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.