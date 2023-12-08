Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] Is Currently 5.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Paramount Group Inc [NYSE: PGRE] gained 5.23% on the last trading session, reaching $5.43 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Paramount Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it achieved a 5 Star rating in the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. Maintaining the highest GRESB rating for the fifth consecutive year is an impressive feat, especially given that survey participation increased in 2023 by 15% to include 2,084 listed and non-listed portfolios across 75 countries. Paramount was a top performer within both the Management and Performance scoring categories from the GRESB module.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are proud of the company’s 2023 results, as we outperformed the GRESB peer score by 6% and the GRESB average score by 18%,” said Wilbur Paes, Paramount’s Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer. “Our efforts to continue to raise the bar and our commitment to ESG is once again validated by our GRESB performance, and we will continue to explore opportunities to improve year after year.”.

Paramount Group Inc represents 216.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.18 billion with the latest information. PGRE stock price has been found in the range of $5.15 to $5.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 3037078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.37.

Trading performance analysis for PGRE stock

Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.36 for Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Paramount Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 2.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.91. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$111,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]

The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.