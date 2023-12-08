Oppenheimer slashes price target on Verint Systems, Inc. [VRNT] – find out why.

Verint Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.40%. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Verint Announces Q3 FYE 2024 Results.

SaaS ARR up 11% Year-Over-Year Driven by Solid Bookings and Renewals.

Positive Leading Indicators with Significant Increase in Customer AI Adoption and SaaS Pipeline up More than 20% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, VRNT stock dropped by -23.59%. The one-year Verint Systems, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.88. The average equity rating for VRNT stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.84 billion, with 65.40 million shares outstanding and 62.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 763.18K shares, VRNT stock reached a trading volume of 2946031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verint Systems, Inc. [VRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Verint Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems, Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

VRNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Verint Systems, Inc. [VRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.40. With this latest performance, VRNT shares gained by 35.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.49 for Verint Systems, Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.89, while it was recorded at 25.27 for the last single week of trading, and 31.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verint Systems, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verint Systems, Inc. [VRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.56 and a Gross Margin at +64.39. Verint Systems, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.65.

Return on Total Capital for VRNT is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verint Systems, Inc. [VRNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.59. Additionally, VRNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verint Systems, Inc. [VRNT] managed to generate an average of $3,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Verint Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

VRNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems, Inc. go to 8.00%.

Verint Systems, Inc. [VRNT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VRNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VRNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.