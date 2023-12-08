Oppenheimer lifts Progressive Corp. [PGR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Progressive Corp. [NYSE: PGR] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $161.71 at the close of the session, up 0.14%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM that Progressive Announces Dividend Information and 2024 Annual Meeting Record Date.

Both the annual and quarterly dividends are payable January 26, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 19, 2024 (ex-dividend date of January 18, 2024). The annual dividend amount for 2023 was determined by the Board based on our capital position, existing capital resources, and expected current and future capital needs. The Board is expected to continue to declare quarterly dividends for 2024.

Progressive Corp. stock is now 24.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGR Stock saw the intraday high of $162.96 and lowest of $161.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.85, which means current price is +45.15% above from all time high which was touched on 12/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 1979934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progressive Corp. [PGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $168.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Progressive Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progressive Corp. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.61.

How has PGR stock performed recently?

Progressive Corp. [PGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for Progressive Corp. [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.39, while it was recorded at 162.52 for the last single week of trading, and 139.55 for the last 200 days.

Progressive Corp. [PGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progressive Corp. [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.80. Progressive Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now -5.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Progressive Corp. [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.06. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progressive Corp. [PGR] managed to generate an average of $13,103 per employee.Progressive Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Progressive Corp. [PGR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progressive Corp. go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for Progressive Corp. [PGR]

The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.