Okta Inc [OKTA] Is Currently -2.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Okta Inc [NASDAQ: OKTA] loss -2.68% or -1.98 points to close at $72.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3008222 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Okta Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Q3 revenue grew 21% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 22% year-over-year.

Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) grew 16% year-over-year to $1.83 billion.

It opened the trading session at $73.98, the shares rose to $73.98 and dropped to $71.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OKTA points out that the company has recorded 0.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, OKTA reached to a volume of 3008222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Okta Inc [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $83.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Okta Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 29.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for OKTA stock

Okta Inc [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Okta Inc [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.09, while it was recorded at 72.96 for the last single week of trading, and 76.12 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc [OKTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.77 and a Gross Margin at +70.61. Okta Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.86.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -9.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.30. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$135,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Okta Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Okta Inc [OKTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Okta Inc [OKTA]

The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OKTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.