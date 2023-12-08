McDonald’s Corp [MCD] moved down -0.02: Why It’s Important

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] closed the trading session at $286.79 on 12/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $285.64, while the highest price level was $288.15. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM that McDONALD’S ANNOUNCES NEW TARGETS FOR DEVELOPMENT, LOYALTY MEMBERSHIP, AND CLOUD TECHNOLOGY.

Targeting 50,000 restaurants by 2027; ushering in fastest period of growth in brand’s history.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Expanding one of the world’s largest loyalty programs from 150 million to 250 million 90-day active users by 2027.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.83 percent and weekly performance of 1.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, MCD reached to a volume of 2879202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McDonald’s Corp [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $312.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corp is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MCD stock trade performance evaluation

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.46 for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.08, while it was recorded at 286.46 for the last single week of trading, and 280.04 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corp [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.66 and a Gross Margin at +56.43. McDonald’s Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.65.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corp [MCD] managed to generate an average of $41,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.McDonald’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for McDonald’s Corp [MCD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 9.70%.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.