Market cap of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH] reaches 155.92M – now what?

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SPWH] plunged by -$1.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.80 during the day while it closed the day at $4.17. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“During the third quarter the team successfully executed our near-term initiatives and I am pleased that we exceeded our prior guidance for both net sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share,” said Paul Stone, Sportsman’s Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we continued to navigate macroeconomic headwinds, we made significant progress on our plan to clear through excess apparel and footwear inventory, allowing us to invest in the right merchandise that appeals to our core customer. Additionally, we realized meaningful financial benefits through the cost reduction plan that was laid out last quarter, as we reduced SG&A spend. We intend to continue to execute these plans, which in turn, are designed to lower our debt level, so we are well positioned as we begin 2024. In the short-term we look to further provide our customers with a positive holiday shopping experience, highlighted by our unmatched service and passion.”.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stock has also loss -13.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPWH stock has inclined by 24.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.55% and lost -55.69% year-on date.

The market cap for SPWH stock reached $155.92 million, with 37.54 million shares outstanding and 35.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 731.89K shares, SPWH reached a trading volume of 3413266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWH shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

SPWH stock trade performance evaluation

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.66. With this latest performance, SPWH shares dropped by -17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +28.57. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.90.

Return on Total Capital for SPWH is now 8.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.30. Additionally, SPWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH] managed to generate an average of $6,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 701.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc go to 20.72%.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc [SPWH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPWH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPWH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.