Market cap of RingCentral Inc. [RNG] reaches 3.07B – now what?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] gained 3.97% or 1.25 points to close at $32.74 with a heavy trading volume of 3989961 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM that RingCentral Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report for Ninth Year in a Row.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of AI-first global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized RingCentral as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report, making this RingCentral’s ninth year in a row being named to the Leaders quadrant.

“Enterprise communications continues to be a rapidly evolving market, particularly with innovations in AI advancing capabilities across industries and job functions, including healthcare, sales, contact centers, and overall employee workflows,” said Kira Makagon, Chief Innovation Officer, RingCentral. “We believe RingCentral’s AI-first communications platform for messaging, video, phone, and contact center will continue to disrupt the market and drive optimal productivity and efficiency for businesses around the globe. We are truly proud to be recognized once again by Gartner as a Leader in this year’s Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide report. As a pioneer in this industry, we feel this recognition is the result of RingCentral’s unwavering dedication to innovation.”.

It opened the trading session at $31.32, the shares rose to $34.37 and dropped to $31.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RNG points out that the company has recorded -2.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, RNG reached to a volume of 3989961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $40.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for RNG stock

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.04. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.71, while it was recorded at 31.61 for the last single week of trading, and 31.15 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.40 and a Gross Margin at +67.73. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.22.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -21.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -689.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.79. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$225,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.