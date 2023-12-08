Market cap of Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] reaches 30.61M – now what?

Red Cat Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: RCAT] traded at a low on 12/07/23, posting a -27.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.55. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 9:17 PM that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, unless otherwise indicated in a prospectus supplement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2965966 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Red Cat Holdings Inc stands at 8.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.51%.

The market cap for RCAT stock reached $30.61 million, with 54.57 million shares outstanding and 33.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 137.52K shares, RCAT reached a trading volume of 2965966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has RCAT stock performed recently?

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.83. With this latest performance, RCAT shares dropped by -40.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.23 for Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9117, while it was recorded at 0.7885 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9971 for the last 200 days.

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -245.16 and a Gross Margin at -3.40. Red Cat Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -273.29.

Return on Total Capital for RCAT is now -35.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, RCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] managed to generate an average of -$356,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Red Cat Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.79 and a Current Ratio set at 7.41.

Insider trade positions for Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]

