Market cap of Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] reaches 92.58B – now what?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] price surged by 2.23 percent to reach at $6.41. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Average Ransom Payment for Canadian Organizations Jumps to More Than $1 Million, According to New Palo Alto Networks Survey.

69% of business decision-makers believe that AI technologies have increased the threat level to organizations.

70% believe the federal government has a responsibility to do more to help businesses protect themselves against the latest threats.

A sum of 4305018 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.71M shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc shares reached a high of $294.37 and dropped to a low of $286.69 until finishing in the latest session at $293.61.

The one-year PANW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.83. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $285.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 8.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 31.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.73 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 255.74, while it was recorded at 291.27 for the last single week of trading, and 226.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now 9.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.87. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] managed to generate an average of $31,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

PANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 22.50%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.