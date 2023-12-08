Market cap of Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] reaches 328.47M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Amarin Corp ADR [NASDAQ: AMRN] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.80 at the close of the session, up 11.67%. The company report on November 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that New REDUCE-IT® Analyses Show VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Associated with 29 Percent Relative Risk Reduction Compared with Placebo in Prespecified Subgroup of Patients with Metabolic Syndrome, but Without Diabetes at Baseline.

— Analysis Also Found IPE Was Associated with a 41% Reduction in Total Events Compared with Placebo –.

— Subgroup Almost Exclusively Comprised of Patients with Established Cardiovascular Disease –.

Amarin Corp ADR stock is now -33.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMRN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8447 and lowest of $0.725 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.23, which means current price is +23.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 5260535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corp ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has AMRN stock performed recently?

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, AMRN shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7701, while it was recorded at 0.7520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1546 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amarin Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.74 and a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

Earnings analysis for Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corp ADR go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]

The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.