Market cap of 89bio Inc [ETNB] reaches 752.62M – now what?

89bio Inc [NASDAQ: ETNB] closed the trading session at $9.95 on 12/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.55, while the highest price level was $10.285. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that 89bio, Inc. Announces Upsized Pricing of $150.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

BofA Securities and Leerink Partners are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering, and Cantor, Raymond James and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as book-running managers. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.84 percent and weekly performance of 23.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, ETNB reached to a volume of 3244992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 89bio Inc [ETNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETNB shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for 89bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 89bio Inc is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

ETNB stock trade performance evaluation

89bio Inc [ETNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.76. With this latest performance, ETNB shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for 89bio Inc [ETNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.01, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 14.70 for the last 200 days.

89bio Inc [ETNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ETNB is now -64.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 89bio Inc [ETNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.20. Additionally, ETNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 89bio Inc [ETNB] managed to generate an average of -$2,267,244 per employee.89bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.23 and a Current Ratio set at 18.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 89bio Inc [ETNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 89bio Inc go to 11.00%.

89bio Inc [ETNB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ETNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ETNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ETNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.