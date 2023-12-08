Market Analysts see Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV] gaining to $229. Time to buy?

Veeva Systems Inc [NYSE: VEEV] traded at a low on 12/07/23, posting a -3.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $172.95. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Veeva Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results.

Total Revenues of $616.5M, up 12% Year Over Year; Subscription Services Revenues of $494.9M, up 12% Year Over Year.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2913644 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veeva Systems Inc stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for VEEV stock reached $27.79 billion, with 143.69 million shares outstanding and 129.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, VEEV reached a trading volume of 2913644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $209.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 29.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.35.

How has VEEV stock performed recently?

Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, VEEV shares dropped by -10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.39, while it was recorded at 177.43 for the last single week of trading, and 188.95 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.30 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. Veeva Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.63.

Return on Total Capital for VEEV is now 13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.64. Additionally, VEEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV] managed to generate an average of $72,317 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Veeva Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.64.

Earnings analysis for Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc go to 14.25%.

Insider trade positions for Veeva Systems Inc [VEEV]

The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VEEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.