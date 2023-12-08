Market Analysts see Smartsheet Inc [SMAR] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Smartsheet Inc [NYSE: SMAR] traded at a high on 12/07/23, posting a 0.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $44.89. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM that Smartsheet Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Third quarter total revenue grew 23% year over year to $245.9 million.

Third quarter operating cash flow of $15.1 million and free cash flow of $11.4 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2794801 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Smartsheet Inc stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for SMAR stock reached $6.07 billion, with 131.85 million shares outstanding and 129.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, SMAR reached a trading volume of 2794801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Smartsheet Inc [SMAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $53.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMAR in the course of the last twelve months was 67.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

How has SMAR stock performed recently?

Smartsheet Inc [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, SMAR shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Smartsheet Inc [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.34, while it was recorded at 44.82 for the last single week of trading, and 42.32 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc [SMAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.71 and a Gross Margin at +78.45. Smartsheet Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.12.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.75. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$67,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Smartsheet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Insider trade positions for Smartsheet Inc [SMAR]

