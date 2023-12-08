Market Analysts see Gen Digital Inc [GEN] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] gained 0.63% or 0.14 points to close at $22.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2747774 shares. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Gen Reveals Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024.

With sophisticated AI, threats will become highly personalized, both for individuals and small businesses.

Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of Cyber Safety brands’ cybersecurity solutions, today released its top cyberthreat predictions for 2024. Gen experts stress the need for consumers to be on the lookout for highly individualized threats. From cybercriminals using deepfakes to mimic the voice and appearance of family or colleagues to spyware apps delivered via believable ads or direct messages, this year it will be more critical than ever to double check that what you think you see, hear, read and click in 2024 is what it appears to be.

It opened the trading session at $22.21, the shares rose to $22.40 and dropped to $22.075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEN points out that the company has recorded 25.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, GEN reached to a volume of 2747774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gen Digital Inc [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for GEN stock

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.81, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 18.48 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.20. Gen Digital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.41.

Return on Total Capital for GEN is now 17.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 128.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gen Digital Inc [GEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 446.32. Additionally, GEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 434.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gen Digital Inc [GEN] managed to generate an average of $364,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Gen Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 12.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gen Digital Inc [GEN]

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.