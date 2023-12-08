Market Analysts see Amphenol Corp. [APH] gaining to $93. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Amphenol Corp. [NYSE: APH] closed the trading session at $92.23 on 12/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.83, while the highest price level was $92.71. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amphenol Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces Dividend Increase.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:.

Sales of $3.199 billion, down 3% in U.S. dollars and 5% organically compared to the third quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.13 percent and weekly performance of 2.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, APH reached to a volume of 3410606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amphenol Corp. [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $94.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

APH stock trade performance evaluation

Amphenol Corp. [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.43 for Amphenol Corp. [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.13, while it was recorded at 91.74 for the last single week of trading, and 82.14 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amphenol Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amphenol Corp. [APH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp. go to 4.00%.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.