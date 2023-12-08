Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] gain 11.27% so far this year. What now?

Manulife Financial Corp. [NYSE: MFC] traded at a high on 12/07/23, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.85. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Manulife Investment Management Announces $1.2 Billion Industrial Recapitalization with Scannell Properties and StepStone Real Estate.

Manulife Investment Management has announced a $1.2 billion partnership with Scannell Properties and StepStone Real Estate, facilitating the recapitalization of 35 newly constructed Class A industrial assets spanning 10.4 million square feet across 17 markets within the United States.

“We’re pleased to partner with Scannell Properties given their extensive expertise as an industrial developer and their reliability and delivery of high-quality industrial assets,” said Marc Feliciano, Global Head of Real Estate for Manulife Investment Management. “This venture represents a key differentiator of the real estate business at Manulife Investment Management – the ability to work with partners to find solutions and create value in challenging environments on behalf of our clients.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2330042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Manulife Financial Corp. stands at 1.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.43%.

The market cap for MFC stock reached $36.30 billion, with 1.86 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 2330042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $21.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.61.

How has MFC stock performed recently?

Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.50, while it was recorded at 19.79 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.35. Manulife Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.89.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 15.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.04. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] managed to generate an average of $182,350 per employee.Manulife Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corp. go to 2.84%.

Insider trade positions for Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]

The top three institutional holders of MFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.