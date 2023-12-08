Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] stock Downgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $495

Lululemon Athletica inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] traded at a high on 12/07/23, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $464.67. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that lululemon athletica inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results, Board of Directors Authorizes $1.0 Billion Stock Repurchase Program.

Revenue increased 19% to $2.2 billionComparable sales increased 13%, or increased 14% on a constant dollar basisGAAP EPS of $1.96, Adjusted EPS of $2.53.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3126095 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lululemon Athletica inc. stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.01%.

The market cap for LULU stock reached $58.80 billion, with 122.20 million shares outstanding and 110.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, LULU reached a trading volume of 3126095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $451.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica inc. is set at 9.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 62.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has LULU stock performed recently?

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.51 for Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 408.65, while it was recorded at 461.93 for the last single week of trading, and 375.09 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +55.28. Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Total Capital for LULU is now 44.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.99. Additionally, LULU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] managed to generate an average of $25,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Lululemon Athletica inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica inc. go to 18.55%.

Insider trade positions for Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]

