Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] gain 4.55% so far this year. What now?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [NYSE: LOW] loss -0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $208.30 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM that Lowe’s and Hornets Announce Partnership Extension, Renovate Amphitheater at Grier Heights Park.

Lowe’s Home Team Expands with Addition of Hornets Legend Muggsy Bogues.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. and the Charlotte Hornets today announced an extension of their long-term partnership in which the Mooresville-based company remains a Founding Level Partner and the team’s Official Home Improvement Retailer. Under the multi-year agreement, Lowe’s and the Hornets will continue to prioritize community engagement, which has been a key component of the partnership, including the annual Hornets Legacy Project Powered by Lowe’s that aims to improve neighborhoods across Charlotte.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. represents 601.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.80 billion with the latest information. LOW stock price has been found in the range of $207.40 to $209.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 2943523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $222.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for LOW stock

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.74, while it was recorded at 206.88 for the last single week of trading, and 209.29 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $20,899 per employee.Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. go to 13.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.