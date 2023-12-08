Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC] moved up 5.47: Why It’s Important

Kilroy Realty Corp. [NYSE: KRC] closed the trading session at $38.59 on 12/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.53, while the highest price level was $38.60. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM that Kilroy Realty Continues Strong Fourth Quarter Leasing Momentum.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, “Kilroy”) today announced that it has signed approximately 520,000 square feet of new or renewing leases quarter to date, including approximately 400,000 square feet signed in November. Included in our November activity are two Bay Area leases signed for a combined 210,000 square feet to a Fortune 500 technology company and a highly regarded international law firm.

Year-to-date office and life science leasing now totals approximately 1.3 million square feet, of which more than 50% are with new tenants. Average rents are approximately flat on a cash basis and up 15% on a GAAP basis over the prior leases. Catalyzed by a strong finish to the year, Kilroy is entering 2024 with average lease expirations of approximately 8.5% annually through 2026.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.21 percent and weekly performance of 17.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, KRC reached to a volume of 2472785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRC shares is $38.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kilroy Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kilroy Realty Corp. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54.

KRC stock trade performance evaluation

Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.01. With this latest performance, KRC shares gained by 28.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.09 for Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.70, while it was recorded at 36.47 for the last single week of trading, and 31.73 for the last 200 days.

Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.60 and a Gross Margin at +38.20. Kilroy Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.09.

Return on Total Capital for KRC is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.39. Additionally, KRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC] managed to generate an average of $893,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.