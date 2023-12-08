Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL] is -64.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [NASDAQ: KAVL] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, up 16.94%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Kaival Brands Appoints James W. Dobbins as Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

Former Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) General Counsel brings more than three decades of corporate counsel experience focused on nicotine, cannabis, and adjacent consumer categories.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc stock is now -64.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KAVL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.351 and lowest of $0.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.10, which means current price is +85.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 237.15K shares, KAVL reached a trading volume of 8403488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAVL shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has KAVL stock performed recently?

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.57. With this latest performance, KAVL shares gained by 9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3078, while it was recorded at 0.2763 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5590 for the last 200 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -112.75 and a Gross Margin at +9.72. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.61.

Return on Total Capital for KAVL is now -105.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.42. Additionally, KAVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL] managed to generate an average of -$1,437,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Insider trade positions for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL]

